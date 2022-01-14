Hitachi to sell half its machinery unit stake in $1.6B deal
- Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY) agrees to sell about half of its stake in its construction machinery unit to a group including trading house Itochu Corp. and Japan Industrial Partners for ¥182.4B (~$1.6B).
- For Hitachi, which will retain a 25.4% stake after the deal, the sale is the latest in a decade-long portfolio overhaul aimed at shifting focus to its higher-margin digital business.
- Hitachi is expected to post ¥77B in profit from the sale for the year ending March 2023.
- The company's $7.5B deal announced in April to sell its stake in Hitachi Metals to a group led by Bain Capital has faced regulatory delays.
