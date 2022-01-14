Meta's Oculus facing FTC/state probe into antitrust - Bloomberg

Jan. 14, 2022

  • Meta Platforms (FB +1.1%) - and its Oculus virtual reality unit - are the next big targets in the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust crosshairs, Bloomberg reports.
  • The FTC and multiple states are investigating Oculus over potential anticompetitive action, and have reached out to application developers for Oculus' virtual-reality hardware for information.
  • The agency is seeking to explore how Meta may be using market power in the VR space to stifle competition - in particular whether the Oculus app store might be discriminating against third parties selling apps that compete with Meta's software.
  • The inquiry also includes a probe into sales practices and pricing for the Quest 2 headset, at $299 notably less expensive than many rival models, according to the report.
  • Also in hot virtual-reality news today, Apple is reportedly considering a delay in its own headset, a device that Evercore says will provide a big positive catalyst when launched.
