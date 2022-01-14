Why did DigitalOcean stock fall today? Shares sell off on heavy volume

Jan. 14, 2022 2:59 PM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

  • DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares fell sharply on Friday as volume exploded, with more than twice the average daily volume changing hands.
  • At last check, DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) shares were down more than 9% to $59.46 on more than 5.5 million shares. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just under 2.5 million shares.
  • In November, DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) said that it was raising $1.3 billion in convertible notes offering, with the proceeds to be used in part to buy back stock and the rest for general corporate purposes.
