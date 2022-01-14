Eni's Italian power unit attracts interest from Sixth Street Partners - Reuters

Jan. 14, 2022 3:03 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Eni station by night

frederic prochasson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Sixth Street Partners has emerged as the leading bidder for Eni's (E +2%) power generation unit and is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake, Reuters reports.
  • Eni is seeking to sell a stake of up to 49% in Enipower in a deal that could value the business at as much as €1.2B (~$1.4B), according to the report.
  • Enipower, one of Italy's top power producers, operates five gas-fired plants and one co-generation plant in Italy with an overall capacity of more than 5 GW.
  • Eni reportedly wants to sell the stake to help fund its shift away from oil and gas into cleaner businesses.
  • The company has merged its retail and renewable businesses and plans to list part of the unit in what could be one of Italy's biggest IPOs this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.