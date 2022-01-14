Eni's Italian power unit attracts interest from Sixth Street Partners - Reuters
Jan. 14, 2022 3:03 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sixth Street Partners has emerged as the leading bidder for Eni's (E +2%) power generation unit and is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake, Reuters reports.
- Eni is seeking to sell a stake of up to 49% in Enipower in a deal that could value the business at as much as €1.2B (~$1.4B), according to the report.
- Enipower, one of Italy's top power producers, operates five gas-fired plants and one co-generation plant in Italy with an overall capacity of more than 5 GW.
- Eni reportedly wants to sell the stake to help fund its shift away from oil and gas into cleaner businesses.
- The company has merged its retail and renewable businesses and plans to list part of the unit in what could be one of Italy's biggest IPOs this year.