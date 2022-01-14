Netflix jumps 3% on U.S., Canada price increases
Jan. 14, 2022 3:07 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is jumping, up 3.3%, on news that it's boosting prices by $1 to $2 per month in the United States and Canada.
- The company's standard plan in the U.S. is going to $15.49 a month from $13.99, and its standard plan in Canada is getting a boost to C$16.49 from C$14.99.
- Those are Netflix's (NFLX) first price increases in the domestic markets since late 2020. The prices are effective immediately for new members, and existing members will see the hikes in coming weeks with new bills.
- On the company's U.S. site, it says the lower-tier basic plan, which allows for only one simultaneous viewing stream, is priced at $9.99 a month, and its premium plan, with four simultaneous streams, costs $19.99 a month.
- Last year brought wide discussion about Netflix's pricing power, which led firms including Citi and Bernstein to raise outlooks expecting higher prices ahead.
- Netflix Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann said in October's earnings call that the company only takes price hikes when it believes it's increasing value for members - and while the U.S. and Canada were "a bit more mature" than other international markets, there was "still a lot of runway for growth in both regions."