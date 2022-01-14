Hour Loop rallies 25%+ intraday as volatle post-IPO performance continues
Jan. 14, 2022 3:42 PM ETHour Loop, Inc. (HOUR)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Hour Loop shares (NASDAQ:HOUR) rallied Friday in the wake of its mini-IPO last week.
- Shares of the online retailer reached an intraday high of $6.49 per share and were trading up 11% at $5.68 at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET.
- The stock made its debut on Jan. 7 after pricing at $4 per share and ended its first day up 100% at $7.99.
- On Jan. 11, Hour Loop said it had closed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of $6.9 million. The company sold 1.73M common shares, including a full exercise of the underwriters’ overallotment option.
- Hour Loop specializes in gift items such as figures, cookware and toys. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is generated as a third-party seller on Amazon. Hour Loop also operates its own e-commerce platform and serves as a third-party seller on Walmart.com.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed the offering, noting that while the company’s revenue had increased, its margins were compressing.