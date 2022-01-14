Why did Applied Materials shares rise 5% today? Jefferies sees rising chip-equipment spending.

By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Silicon Wafer

nicolas_/E+ via Getty Images

  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares climbed more than 5%, Friday, as Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis reiterated his buy rating on the company's stock as one of his top picks in the semiconductor equipment sector.
  • Lipacis gave his take on Applied Materials (AMAT) as part of an assessment chip foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor's (NYSE:TSM) capital spending plans. Taiwan Semi (TSM) is said to be spending between $40 billion and $44 billion on equipment used to make semiconductors at this factories this year.
  • Lipacis said called Applied Materials (AMAT) and KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) his top picks for the chip foundry and logic processor industries.
  • Earlier this week, analysts at Barclays raised their price target on Applied Materials (AMAT) shares to $165 from $160.
  • For its part, Taiwan Semi (TSM) edged up by 1% after rising more than 5% on Thursday following its upbeat quarterly results and spending forecast.
