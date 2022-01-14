Why did Beyond Meat stock slip today? Shorts keep piling in
Jan. 14, 2022 3:23 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The large swings continue for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with shares peeling off 7.79% today.
- Short interest on Beyond Meat (BYND) stands at about 37% of total float. One of the more notable bears is Jim Chanos of Kynikos Associates, who warned recently that Beyond Meat is "highly promotional" and puts out press releases "every time the CEO crosses the Street." As it stand today, Beyond Meat (BYND) is the most shorted stock in the Russell 1000 Index.
- On the flip side of the alternative meat trade, bulls on Beyond Meat (BYND) are looking to the Beyond Fried Chicken partnership with KFC and test run of the McPlant sandwich at McDonald's to provide a spark.