Materials Weekly Round-up: New Gold, CVR Partners among top gainers; Danimer Scientific, Standard Lithium among losers

Jan. 15, 2022 12:00 PM ETLMAHDS03:COM, SCO:COM, HG1:COM, LB1:COM, UAN, CVI, AMR, NMG, MMX, SKE, NGD, BHIL, LWLG, LOOP, SLI, TMC, DNMR, WOOD, VAW, MXI, XME, GDX, RING, COPXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

stock market

hxdbzxy/iStock via Getty Images

  • Base metals had a strong week, boosted by tighter supplies as stockpiles fell.
  • Aluminum and nickel prices were on the rise during the trading week, with aluminum futures (LMAHDS03:COM) nearing October 2021 numbers after starting at $2,940.00 and closing at $2,969.00.
  • Iron ore (SCO:COM) too rallied to its best prices since mid-October during the week, extending its surge in the opening days of 2022 as heavy rains disrupted Brazilian supply and investors snapped up commodities across the board.
  • Copper prices (HG1:COM) were on the rise driven by supply fears, headed for their best weekly gains since October according to Nasdaq. This is despite a dip on Friday amid prospects of an interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as soon as March.
  • Lumber prices have maintained their strength as demand for housing stays resilient. Futures (LB1:COM) were up from $1,196.80 at the start of the week to $1,289.00 at close on Friday.
  • Gold prices made a recovery and edged past the $1,800 mark again after a week in red, hurt by an edge up in U.S. Treasury yields.
  • Taking a look at this week's top gainers and losers among basic material stocks ($300M market cap or more):
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) +17.05%; CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) and CVR Partners gained this week after Scotiabank upgraded CVI, forecasting the fertilizer segment could generate ~$500M in pre-tax profits this year. CVR's fertilizer segment publicly trades under CVR Partners name. CVR Partners, which has a market capitalization of less than $1B, is expected to generate ~50% of its market cap in earnings in 2022.
  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) +15.54%; The stock appeared in the 20 top gainers in energy and natural resources for 2021. Shares are +404.42% over the past 1Y period.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) +13.42%; The company announced the appointment of Bernard Perron as Chief Operating Officer this week. The move is in preparation for the ramp up of its anode material production.
  • Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) +12.59%; The stock has gained ~14% over the past month. The company is expected to have a strong year ahead with production beginning at Camino Rojo, and new deals recently announced, which should translate to double-digit annual GEO sales.
  • Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) +12.54%
  • New Gold (NYSE:NGD) +12.33%; The company reported its Q4 and full year production figures this week. Full year production of nearly 419K gold equiv. oz. was within company guidance of 405K-450K oz, but final gold output of 286.9K oz. slipped below guidance of 287K-312K oz.
  • Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) -34.72%; Stock has slumped -57.11% over the past six months. The company acquired ZFS Creston for ~$102M earlier this month, to its expand soy protein capabilities.
  • Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) -15.20%; LWLG has slipped around -44.40% over the past one month. On Jan 03, the firm disclosed share sale by two of its Board members.
  • Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) -15.17%; Loop reported its FQ3 financial results this week, incurring a net loss of -$10.10M (vs. -$14.17M in the prior year quarter)
  • Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) -14.63%; Stock has dropped -22.19% in the past one month.
  • TMC the metals company (NASDAQ:TMC) -11.56%; TMC is at high risk of performing badly, with has inferior profitability and decelerating momentum when compared to other Materials stocks.
  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) -10.99%; DNMR has slid 76.36% over 1-Y period. However, recent analyses on the stock have been bullish, with one noting its huge growth potential.
  • Other materials ETFs to watch: iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD), Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW), iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI), SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING), Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).
