Siltronic says it has not received details of German review of GlobalWafers deal
Jan. 14, 2022 3:50 PM ETXLNX, AMD, SSLLFBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) said it has not received any information from German regulators about its planned sale to GlobalWafers.
- The representatives of Siltronic AG and GlobalWafers, during recent talks with representatives of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK formerly BMWi), still have not received any information as to whether and under which conditions a clearance (certificate of non-objection) for the public takeover of Siltronic may be issued, according to a statement from Siltronic. Siltronic plans to release the preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 on February 2.
- The Siltronic statement comes after a Bloomberg report earlier today that the companies have offered a range of remedies to the German regulators to try to allay their concerns about the deal.
- Bloomberg also reported earlier this week that Taiwan's GlobalWafers was said to be close to gaining Chinese antitrust approval for its $5.3B purchase of Siltronic.
- Some risk arb traders are following the Siltronic/GlobalWafers and its pending approval by China as they await for similar Chinese approval of AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) planned purchase of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).
- Late last month, SK Hynix received China antitrust approval for $9B purchase of Intel's NAND business.