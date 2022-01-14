Martin Shkreli ordered to return $64M; permanently barred from drug industry
- A federal judge on Friday ordered Martin Shkreli to pay $64.6M in profits he and his company earned from raising the price of the life-saving medication, Daraprim. The ruling that followed a seven-day bench trial in December also banned him for life from the pharmaceutical industry.
- The ruling by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote has found that Shkreli while serving as the CEO of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, had violated federal and state laws with anti-competitive practices related to Daraprim.
- Developed by Burroughs-Wellcome, a unit of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), to treat malaria, Daraprim was available since 1953. It was until recently the only FDA-approved medication to treat the parasitic condition toxoplasmosis.
- In 2015 Shkreli bought the exclusive rights for the drug and jacked up its price to $750 from $13.50 per pill.