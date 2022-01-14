Martin Shkreli ordered to return $64M; permanently barred from drug industry

Jan. 14, 2022 3:52 PM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments

Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • A federal judge on Friday ordered Martin Shkreli to pay $64.6M in profits he and his company earned from raising the price of the life-saving medication, Daraprim. The ruling that followed a seven-day bench trial in December also banned him for life from the pharmaceutical industry.
  • The ruling by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote has found that Shkreli while serving as the CEO of Vyera Pharmaceuticals, had violated federal and state laws with anti-competitive practices related to Daraprim.
  • Developed by Burroughs-Wellcome, a unit of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), to treat malaria, Daraprim was available since 1953. It was until recently the only FDA-approved medication to treat the parasitic condition toxoplasmosis.
  • In 2015 Shkreli bought the exclusive rights for the drug and jacked up its price to $750 from $13.50 per pill.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.