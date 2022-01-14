Morgan Stanley promotes biggest class of managing directors since 2012
- While efforts to hire and retain workers pick up across Wall Street, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) names 199 employees as new managing directors, a person with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg.
- This is up from 171 last year and 130 in 2020, Bloomberg reports. The U.S. region counts for 64% of the promotions, with 23% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and 14% in Asia.
- A third of the new managing directors are women, the person told Bloomberg. This means 23% of the bank's managing directors are female, a new record, Bloomberg notes.
- Recall Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recently said it plans to boost hiring in Latin America after a record year.
