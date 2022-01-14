ConEd, National Grid briefly halted gas availability this week - WSJ
- In a move that has raised concerns that European-style energy problems may be headed for the U.S., two utilities for northeastern states - Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and National Grid (NYSE:NGG) - briefly halted availability of natural gas this week to some commercial and industrial customers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- But Tom Kloza at Oil Price Information Service tells WSJ's Dan Molinski that such stoppages happen from time to time during cold weather, and the moves mostly affected groups such as dairy farms that can use other fuels, rather than hospitals, schools or homes.
- "It's worth watching but my sense is these areas will be fine and see just a bit of supplementary demand for distillate," Kloza says, but "if you had 5-10 days of zero-to-20 degrees, it could be quite impactful."
- ETF: UNG
- U.S. natural gas prices have rocketed higher this week as the northeast is blasted by winter storms and forecasts call for continued cold for the rest of January.