Houghton Mifflin gains on report it's exploring a potential sale

Jan. 14, 2022 4:03 PM ETHoughton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Hougton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) quicky spiked up 4.5% into the close and rose another 4.6% in after hours trading on a report that the education company is said to explore a sale.
  • Private equity companies are said to be considering offers for the education publisher, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report. No decision has been made and HMHC could remain independent.
  • A potential sale comes after Apollo Global agreed to sell textbook publisher McGraw Hill to PE firm Platinum Equity for about $4.5B in June. A sale would also follow News Corp.'s $349M cash acquisition of the books & media segment of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt last year.
