Pfizer granted FDA approval for CIBINQO in atopic dermatitis
Jan. 14, 2022 4:14 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the FDA approval of its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor CIBINQO (abrocitinib) as a treatment for adults with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- The regulator has cleared the oral once-daily therapy for those whose disease has progressed despite other systemic drug products or when those treatments are not advisable for them.
- In addition to 100 mg and 200 mg doses, the agency has approved a 50 mg dose for AD patients with certain conditions such as renal impairment (kidney failure).
- The FDA’s decision is supported by data from a clinical program involving more than 1,800 patients across five clinical trials.
- Earlier, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced the FDA approval for its JAK inhibitor RINVOQ for AD patients aged 12 years and above.