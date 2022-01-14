Mercantile Bank issues additional $15M of subordinated notes
Jan. 14, 2022 4:21 PM ETMBWMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) said it issued an additional $15M of its 3.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 in a private placement.
- The offering is an expansion of the $75M offering completed on Dec. 15 and was completed on the same terms as the prior offering.
- The notes bear a fixed rate of 3.25% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to the 3-month SOFR rate at the time plus 212 bps.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- "The proceeds will enhance our ability to capitalize on our strong commercial loan growth and loan pipeline, which we believe will remain robust in 2022," said Robert Kaminski Jr., CEO, MBWM.