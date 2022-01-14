S&P 500’s weekly market breakdown and sector performance
- The S&P 500 closed out its second trading week of the year in the red and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished down 0.3%, and is now -2.2% YTD.
- See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on January 7th to the close of January 14th.
- #1: Energy, +5.21% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) +5.19%.
- #2: Communication Services, +0.52% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) +0.15%.
- #3: Consumer Staples, +0.37% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) -0.49%.
- #4: Financials, +0.22% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -0.84%.
- #5: Information Technology, -0.06% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) -0.16%.
- #6: Health Care, -0.29% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) -0.22%.
- #7: Materials, -0.59% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLB) -0.58%.
- #8: Industrials, -0.62% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI) -0.60%.
- #9: Utilities, -1.40% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) -1.42%.
- #10: Consumer Discretionary, -1.47% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) -1.51%.
- #11: Real Estate, -1.98% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLRE) -2.05%.
- Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.