Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$5.3 from last Friday's close

Jan. 14, 2022 4:25 PM ETBKR, B, HAL, OMVKY, TTE, REPYY, USO, PBR, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.