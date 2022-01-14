ACE Convergence Acquisition seeks deadline extension for deal with Tempo Automation

Jan. 14, 2022 4:29 PM ETACEVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV) said it filed a supplement on Jan. 13 to extend the date by which it must close its business combination with Tempo Automation from Jan. 30 to Jul. 13.

  • ACEV said its sponsor ACE Convergence Acquisition will provide as a loan $0.03 for each Class A ordinary share that is not redeemed in connection with the shareholder vote if the extension is approved.

  • If the extension is completed, and the sponsor makes contributions totaling $1.5M, the conversion amount per share at the meeting for the business combination will be ~$10.07/share, in comparison to the current conversion amount of ~$10/share.

  • The transaction is currently expected to close in Q1 or Q2 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.