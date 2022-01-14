ACE Convergence Acquisition seeks deadline extension for deal with Tempo Automation
Jan. 14, 2022 4:29 PM ETACEVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV) said it filed a supplement on Jan. 13 to extend the date by which it must close its business combination with Tempo Automation from Jan. 30 to Jul. 13.
ACEV said its sponsor ACE Convergence Acquisition will provide as a loan $0.03 for each Class A ordinary share that is not redeemed in connection with the shareholder vote if the extension is approved.
If the extension is completed, and the sponsor makes contributions totaling $1.5M, the conversion amount per share at the meeting for the business combination will be ~$10.07/share, in comparison to the current conversion amount of ~$10/share.
The transaction is currently expected to close in Q1 or Q2 2022.