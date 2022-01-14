FAA issues 5G restrictions for Boeing 787 jets

Boeing 787 Dreamliner

nycshooter/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • In its first aircraft specific restrictions related to new 5G wireless service expected to begin next week, the Federal Aviation Administration issues new precautions for Boeing (NYSE:BA) 787 models when landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where the technology will be deployed.
  • Interference from 5G could prevent engine and braking systems from properly transitioning from air to ground mode when landing on certain runways, "resulting in degraded deceleration performance and longer landing distance than normal due to the effect on thrust reverser deployment, speedbrake deployment, and increased idle thrust," the FAA says in a new airworthiness directive.
  • Separately, the Boeing executive who was appointed top engineer on its 777X program after previously overseeing the technical development of the 737 MAX program reportedly will retire this year.
  • The 777X program has been stymied by weak demand for long-haul jets and safety concerns that have held up certification.
