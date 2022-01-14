RLJ Lodging Trust raised to Outperform at Baird - 'too inexpensive to ignore'
Jan. 14, 2022 4:33 PM ETRLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)APLE, XHR, INNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) stock rose 1.2% in Friday trading after Baird analyst Michael Bellisario upgrades the lodging REIT to Outperform from Neutral, in a sector update that leans more positive toward hotel REITs.
- "While pandemic-related news is dominating the headlines, hotel fundamentals have been resilient and have continued on their recovery trajectory thanks to strong leisure demand," Bellisario writes in a note to clients.
- He sees RLJ as "too inexpensive to ignore and the 'value' name within our coverage." Its stock underperformed last year and its balance sheet is solid. "Internal and external growth opportunities should drive NAV and per-share accretion," he added.
- Its portfolio's urban tilt and upside potential is under-appreciated by investors, Bellisaro said.
- Three best ideas for 2022 are Summit Hotel Properties (INN +1.8%), RLJ (RLJ +1.2%), and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR +1.2%). Removes Top Pick designation from Apple Hospitality (APLE +0.4%) "as we position for more fundamental upside in 2022."
- Bellisario's rating Outperform rating clashes with the Very Bearish SA Quant rating, which assigns poor grades on valuation and growth.
- SA contributor Gary Gambino suggests sticking with RLJ's (RLJ) preferred stock.