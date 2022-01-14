NRx responds to Relief Pharma; looks to mediate the dispute
Jan. 14, 2022 4:45 PM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF), NRXPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Responding to a statement issued by Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) on Friday before the open regarding a legal battle between the two partners, NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) said that the company looks forward to mediating the matter on Feb 22.
- Early this week, NRx (NRXP) filed a lawsuit against its partner Relief (OTCQB:RLFTF) in relation to their agreement for experimental COVID-19 therapy Aviptadil.
- In response, Relief (OTCQB:RLFTF) argued the collaboration between the parties remained active and noted, among other things, that the allegations against its Chairman Raghuram Selvaraju and management were “false and likely defamatory.”
- Responding to accusations, NRx (NRXP) said, “Relief has clearly misread those statements.” “At no time has NRx accused any member of Relief’s board of current or past criminal activity,” it added.
- The dispute over Aviptadil has followed a recent regulatory submission for its marketing authorization with the FDA for COVID-19.