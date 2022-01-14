Basis Global Technologies files for $100M IPO
Jan. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Basis Global Technologies has filed an S-1 with the SEC to hold an IPO.
- The digital media software provider said it plans to sell up to $100M shares, which is likely a placeholder number and subject to change. Terms and timing were not disclosed.
- The company, which changed its name from Centro in October, has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BASI.”
- Basis Global Technologies is a provider of software and services for the automation of digital media operations. The companies products include workflow automation and customized media buying applications.
- Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets.