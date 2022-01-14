Basis Global Technologies files for $100M IPO

Jan. 14, 2022 5:43 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

golden phone with IPO stocks purchase app on the screen

Prykhodov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Basis Global Technologies has filed an S-1 with the SEC to hold an IPO.
  • The digital media software provider said it plans to sell up to $100M shares, which is likely a placeholder number and subject to change. Terms and timing were not disclosed.
  • The company, which changed its name from Centro in October, has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BASI.”
  • Basis Global Technologies is a provider of software and services for the automation of digital media operations. The companies products include workflow automation and customized media buying applications.
  • Underwriters include Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.