OneSmart International Education announces ADS ratio change

Jan. 14, 2022 5:16 PM ETONEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) said it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares (NYSE:ADS) representing its Class A ordinary shares.
  • Now, 1 ADS will represent 1K Class A ordinary shares.

  • For ONE's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-25 reverse ADS split.

  • There will be no change to the firm's Class A ordinary shares.

  • The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the NYSE is expected to take place at market open on Jan. 24.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.