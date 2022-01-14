OneSmart International Education announces ADS ratio change
Jan. 14, 2022 5:16 PM ETONEBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- OneSmart International Education Group (NYSE:ONE) said it will change the ratio of its American depositary shares (NYSE:ADS) representing its Class A ordinary shares.
- Now, 1 ADS will represent 1K Class A ordinary shares.
For ONE's ADS holders, the change in the ADS ratio will have the same effect as a 1-for-25 reverse ADS split.
There will be no change to the firm's Class A ordinary shares.
The effect of the ratio change on the ADS trading price on the NYSE is expected to take place at market open on Jan. 24.