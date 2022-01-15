First Quantum Minerals hit by potential hike in Panama royalty payments
Jan. 14, 2022 7:17 PM ETFirst Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) fell 3% in today's trading following reports that Panama's government is demanding as much as 16% in increased royalty payments on gross profits from copper extracted from the Cobre Panama mine.
- Panama also is said to be seeking an end to First Quantum's tax holiday in the country.
- Reported demands for royalty payments of 12%-16% of gross profits, rather than a previously expected 2% of revenues, would be a "worst case scenario," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina says, according to Bloomberg, although a "less onerous" agreement still seems likely.
- The government and the miner have been trying to work out a new contract since September, with the aim of securing a bigger share of income from the $6.5B mine.
- First Quantum shares traded as high as $29.90 this week, best in more than a decade, as copper prices spike near all-time highs.