Jan. 14, 2022

  • First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) fell 3% in today's trading following reports that Panama's government is demanding as much as 16% in increased royalty payments on gross profits from copper extracted from the Cobre Panama mine.
  • Panama also is said to be seeking an end to First Quantum's tax holiday in the country.
  • Reported demands for royalty payments of 12%-16% of gross profits, rather than a previously expected 2% of revenues, would be a "worst case scenario," Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina says, according to Bloomberg, although a "less onerous" agreement still seems likely.
  • The government and the miner have been trying to work out a new contract since September, with the aim of securing a bigger share of income from the $6.5B mine.
  • First Quantum shares traded as high as $29.90 this week, best in more than a decade, as copper prices spike near all-time highs.
