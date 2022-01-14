China SXT Pharma announces proposed public offering of shares, prefunded warrants
Jan. 14, 2022 5:52 PM ETSXTCBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) said it intends to offer in an underwritten public offering its ordinary shares and prefunded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.
- The base offering is expected to be up to ~$3.4M.
- The pre-funded warrants will be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.0001/share exercise price of each warrant.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The underwriter will receive an overallotment option to purchase an additional 15% of the number of ordinary shares and/or pre-funded warrants sold for 45 days following the closing.