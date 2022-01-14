ION Geophysical secures forbearance pacts, sees $40M in Q4 net revenues

Jan. 14, 2022

  • ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) +7% post-market after saying it entered forbearance agreements with creditors to remedy the failure to make interest payments that were due December 15.
  • ION says PNC Bank has agreed to waive through February 15 a cross default that would have occurred under its revolving credit agreement, and reached agreements with holders of more than 79% of its 2025 notes to forbear until February 15.
  • The company says it remains in discussions with PNC and the noteholders regarding strategic alternatives to strengthen its financial position.
  • ION also reports preliminary Q4 net revenues of ~$40M, which would indicate a 45% increase over the prior-year quarter.
  • ION Geophysical likely faces a pre-packaged bankruptcy, Henrik Alex writes in a bearish analysis published last month on Seeking Alpha.
