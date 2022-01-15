Trump SPAC tops financial gainers this week, neobank Nu Holdings falls the most
Jan. 15, 2022 10:19 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), NUJPM, HGTY, LOB, GRAB, GSHD, WF, ECPG, IFS, ITCBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), the SPAC that's taking Donald Trump's social media platform public, tops the financial stocks that rose the most this week.
- DWAC surges 31% during the week, with the launch of Trump's Truth Social more than a month away.
- Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB), a bank operating in Chile an Columbia, rises 16% for the week;
- Peru-based Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) gains 14%;
- Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) rose 13%; and
- Woori Financial (NYSE:WF) advances 12% for the week.
- Among financial stocks on the decline this week, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the neobank operating as NuBank, falls 13%, continuing the narrative of volatile fintech stocks.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) drops 11%, marking its second straight week among the largest financial stock decliners;
- Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the Singapore-based superapp and fintech platform, slid 11% for the week; the company started trading publicly in early December after merging with SPAC Altimeter Growth.
- Live OakBancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) drops 10%; and
- Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY), the insurer of classic and enthusiast vehicles, falls 10%.
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 15th place on the decliners list, dropped 5.5% for the week, but 6.2% on Friday after its higher-than-expected expense guidance rattled investors.