Trump SPAC tops financial gainers this week, neobank Nu Holdings falls the most

Arrows on LCD Screen

Mlenny/iStock via Getty Images

  • Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), the SPAC that's taking Donald Trump's social media platform public, tops the financial stocks that rose the most this week.
  • DWAC surges 31% during the week, with the launch of Trump's Truth Social more than a month away.
  • Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB), a bank operating in Chile an Columbia, rises 16% for the week;
  • Peru-based Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) gains 14%;
  • Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) rose 13%; and
  • Woori Financial (NYSE:WF) advances 12% for the week.
  • Among financial stocks on the decline this week, Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU), the neobank operating as NuBank, falls 13%, continuing the narrative of volatile fintech stocks.
  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) drops 11%, marking its second straight week among the largest financial stock decliners;
  • Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the Singapore-based superapp and fintech platform, slid 11% for the week; the company started trading publicly in early December after merging with SPAC Altimeter Growth.
  • Live OakBancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) drops 10%; and
  • Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY), the insurer of classic and enthusiast vehicles, falls 10%.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 15th place on the decliners list, dropped 5.5% for the week, but 6.2% on Friday after its higher-than-expected expense guidance rattled investors.
