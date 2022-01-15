Talk about mergers puts Zynga, Dish Network among week's Communications gainers; Take-Two among decliners
- Communications Services stocks were the second-best option among S&P 500 sectors this week, eking out a gain even as most areas of the market declined somewhat.
- The group pulled off a 0.52% gain for the week, second only to the rocketing Energy sector (which rose 5.21%) - and the gainers got a boost from some more talk about consolidation.
- The top mover by far on the positive side was Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), up a surprising 49.3% for the week with the good news starting on last Monday's opening bell. Merger Monday brought in Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) with its highest-ever videogaming purchase price, a deal to buy the mobile games maker with an enterprise value of $12.7 billion. (For its part, Take-Two (TTWO) was among the week's biggest losers, down 7.3% over that span, as investors signaled the deal's price was hard to swallow.) Zynga also benefited from analyst speculation about another offer coming in over the top of Take-Two's.
- And in other M&A news, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 5.3% for the week, third-best among large-cap Communications stocks, as chatter re-emerged about whether it would be a good merger partner for DirecTV, now operating outside the auspices of AT&T (NYSE:T) - though AT&T retains a significant stake. Dish also put in a hefty bid in the FCC's latest wireless spectrum auction as it looks to become the nation's fourth major wireless carrier.
- French telecom Orange (NYSE:ORAN) rose 9.6% for the week, benefiting from some defensive investment moves into telecoms as well as some adjustments to lower its debt leverage situation.
- Turning to the week's losers: AMC Entertainment sold off heavily last week - and that selling momentum continued into this week as it topped all large-cap Communications decliners, falling 10.5%. This week saw yet another in a series of sales of stock by CEO Adam Aron, unloading millions of dollars' worth for estate planning.
- It was followed among decliners by Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN), down 10.4% for the week almost entirely on Thursday's news that a 25 million-share block trade priced at a sales discount at Credit Suisse.
- Snap fell 8% for the week, also spurred by one day's news: On Thursday, Cowen downgraded to Market Perform and cut its price target on concerns over how the company will struggle through Apple's iOS privacy changes.
- The week's top five gainers among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
- Zynga (ZNGA), +49.3%;
- Orange (ORAN), +9.6%;
- Dish Network (DISH), +5.3%;
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), +5.2%;
- Fox Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA), +5.1%.
- The week's top five decliners among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), -10.5%;
- Lumen Technologies (LUMN), -10.4%;
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP), -8%;
- Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO), -7.3%;
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), -7.2%.