Crude oil scores fourth straight weekly gain as worries mount over Ukraine
Jan. 14, 2022 8:00 PM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), CL1:COM, REPX, NBREGY, CORR, UAN, RRC, BTU, WFRD, ICD, WTIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Crude oil futures rallied today to cap a fourth straight weekly gain, with rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine heightening the potential for a disruption to global crude supplies, while traders grow more optimistic over energy demand prospects.
- February WTI crude (CL1:COM) closed +2.1% to settle at $83.82/bbl, surging 6.2% for the week and within 1% of a multiyear high, as Russia began moving tanks and other military equipment toward Ukraine with negotiations over the crisis apparently stalling.
- "The possibility of an armed conflict is a serious development and has wide geopolitical ramifications, thereby boosting oil price premiums," Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, tells MarketWatch.
- Also, traders did not want to be short in the market amid the mounting tensions and ahead of a U.S. three-day weekend, says Price Futures Group's Phil Flynn.
- On demand prospects, "the picture for oil is getting better because people are looking past the omicron variant and looking to reopening and a rebound in activity," says U.S. Bank Wealth Management strategist Rob Haworth.
- Demand optimism is reflected in the market's backwardated pricing structure, with the spread between WTI's two nearest December contracts now well above $6/bbl, up from less than $3/bbl early last month, according to Bloomberg.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) again was the week's top S&P sector performer, +5.2%.
- The week's top 10 gainers in energy and natural resources: REPX +22.2%, NBR +21.4%, WTI +20.9%, ICD +19.5%, WFRD +18.9%, BTU +18.2%, RRC +16.4%, UAN +15.6%, CORR +15.6%, EGY +15.1%.
- Source: Barchart.com