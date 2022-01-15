Elliott, Vista in advanced talks to buy Citrix Systems - Bloomberg

Jan. 14, 2022 9:25 PM ETCitrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Citrix offices in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) +4.4% post-market following a Bloomberg report that Elliott Investment Management and Vista Equity Partners are in advanced talks to buy the software maker.
  • Elliott and Vista have tapped banks to finance their offer, according to the report.
  • Bloomberg reported three weeks ago that Elliott and Vista were in early-stage talks about a joint bid for Citrix; apparently some progress has been made since then.
  • Citrix is said to have begun exploring options including a potential sale in September, as Elliott took a 10% stake in the company.
