CDC updates mask guidance: says cloth masks offer least protection, N95s the highest
Jan. 14, 2022 10:51 PM ETAlpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT), AHPI, ULTABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday updated its guidance on mask use for the general public, noting that cloth masks offer the least protection compared to surgical masks or respirators.
- The revised guidance comes after experts urged the agency to recommend respirators for ordinary citizens, arguing that the cloth masks are inadequate to protect against the Omicron variant that has fueled the latest surge in COVID-19.
- However, the CDC stopped short of recommending a particular type of mask over another. “CDC continues to recommend that you wear the most protective mask you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently,” it said.
- “A respirator may be considered in certain situations and by certain people when greater protection is needed or desired.”
- According to the updated guidance, loosely woven cloth products offer the least protection, and well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s are more protective than cloth masks. Well-fitting respirators (including N95s) approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) offer the highest level of protection.
- The updated guidance comes as the Biden administration plans to distribute high “quality masks” for all Americans at no charge.
