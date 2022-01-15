BOIL and BRZU among etfs weekly movers

Jan. 15, 2022 9:40 AM ETZGEN, BDRY, NRGD, OILD, KOLD, UBR, BRZU, OILU, BOIL, NRGUBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Microsectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) +19%.
  • Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) +17%.
  • Microsectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3X Leveraged (NYSEARCA:OILU) +16%.
  • Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UBR) +14%.
  • Brazil Bull 3X Direxion (NYSEARCA:BRZU) +14%.
  • Losers: Ultrashort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) -20%.
  • Microsectors -3X U.S. Big Oil Index ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) -18%.
  • Microsectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3X Inverse (NYSEARCA:OILD) -16%.
  • The Generation Z ETF (NASDAQ:ZGEN) -15%.
  • Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) -14%.
