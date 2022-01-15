ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot
Jan. 15, 2022 12:35 PM ETZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)XLI, SPY, ATI, ZTO, GXO, JOBS, BZ, SPCE, VORB, AMRC, KRNT, TSPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week.
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
- The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +9% in the week.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) +12.58%. The shipping company gained throughout the week, and was the top industrial stock for the second time in three weeks. Earlier in the week, ProShares planned to launch a ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF, which aims to offere exposure to stocks involved in the supply chain logistics. While ProShares did not outline any potential holdings, individuals can presume the possibility that the ETF will include container ship stocks, including ZIM. SA contributor Daniel Thurecht writes, ZIM Integrated Shipping: A Massive 20%+ Yield As They Enter A New Era For Dividends.
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) +11.77%. The specialty materials maker continued its run in the green from last week where it was the #1 industrial stock. The Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Very Bullish on the stock.
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) +10.91%. The NYSE-listed Chinese logistics services provider gained the most on Jan. 11 (+7.73%). The Quant Rating is Bullish.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of the top five gainers and XLI:
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) +9.43%. Earlier in the week, GXO Logistics was among Wells Fargo's buy-now list. Wells Fargo recommended that investors can look at buying trucking and logistics stocks after the recent pullback. Meanwhile, GXO signed a contract with European online pet food retailer zooplus for managing a new automated fulfillment center in Bor, Czech Republic.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) +9.23%. The Chinese staffing company rose (+9.10%) on Jan. 12 after it confirmed that the buyout consortium that's acquiring the company offered to cut the price by 28%. The revised proposal has been structured so that it will not trigger any Chinese regulatory filing. In June, 51job agreed to a going-private transaction with Garnet Faith for $79.05/share, implying an equity value of $5.7B.
- The week's worst five decliners among Industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) lost more than -11% this week.
- Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) -20.77%. The Chinese recruitment firm did not have the same luck as its compatriot JOBS and sunk the most on Jan. 12 (-15.63%). The Wall Street Ratings is, however, Bullish on the stock with an Average Price Target of $42.05.
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) -18.55%. The space-tourism company lost most on Jan. 13 (-18.92%) following announcement that the company plans to raise up to $500M through the sale of $425M convertible senior notes, with an additional $75M option. The company was also the second worst performing stock in 2021 in the segment. Virgin Galactic's sister company Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB), however, had better week with shares rising ahead of launch day.
- The chart below shows 6-month total return performance of this week's worst five decliners and XLI:
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) -15.97%. The energy services provider continued its run in the red this week, following last week's #5 decliner spot. The Wall St. Analysts' Rating is Bullish on the stock with an Average Price Target of $86.73.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) -14.16%. The Israeli digital printing solutions provider lost throughout the week, with the most on Jan. 13 (-7.95%). The Quant Rating is Neutral on the company.
- TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) -11.47%. The autonomous trucking company was in the worst decliners for the second successive week. The company gained, along with other electric vehicle stocks, on Jan. 11 (+6.89%) after after attracting a bull rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets.