Macau, New York and valuations make the casino sector a tricky bet
- Investors in the casino sector have their eyes on big developments in Macau and New York.
- Macau-related stocks jumped on Friday after new regulations were posted that allow for six casino licenses to operate within the gambling region for a duration of up to 13 years if an extension is granted. The new rules led to a relief rally because there had been concerns that the overall number of concessions could be reduced and operators forced to divest casino assets in Macau. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate and no restrictions on dividends to shareholders. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) both posted double-digit gains after the news hit, while pure plays Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF) were all up more than 20%.
- What to watch: Some analysts think the COVID zero-tolerance policy in China can't last. Wells Fargo says a best-case scenario is that travel restrictions are eased after the Beijing Winter Olymics.
- In the U.S., mobile sports betting in New York had a record opening weekend with DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), FanDuel (OTCPK:PDYPY), Caesars Sportsbook (NASDAQ:CZR) and BetRivers (NYSE:RSI) generating a reported 17 million transactions last weekend. The start of the NFL playoffs this weekend is expected to help keep the betting volume high.
- Valuation is a growing concern with the major sports betting/iGaming stock despite the blazing starts in states like New York, Arizona and Michigan. Truist Securities and Deutsche Bank both slashed price price targets on DraftKings (DKNG) recently, while Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has also seen some jittery trading due to a general re-rating of high PE stocks.
- What to watch: BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHF) goes live in New York on Monday in a highly-anticipated debut. BetMGM is expected to aggressively go after online sports betting customers in a development that could pressure customer acquisition costs for other operators and become a factor with Q1 and Q2 earnings reports. Will BetMGM match a stunning offer from Caesars Sportsbook in New York of $300 for new players along with a deposit match of up to $3,000? WynnBet (NASDAQ:WYNN), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF) and Bally Bet (NYSE:BALY) are expected to launch sportsbooks of their own in New York in the near future and also scrap aggressively for market share.
- A side bet on the sports betting boom is Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD). Seeking Alpha author Rogue Trader pitched the case why SRAD may be the best overall way to play the adoption of sports betting. The sports data specialist has a clean sweep of Buy-equivalent ratings on Wall Street.
