Friday after new regulations were posted that allow for six casino licenses to operate within the gambling region for a duration of up to 13 years if an extension is granted. The new rules led to a relief rally because there had been concerns that the overall number of concessions could be reduced and operators forced to divest casino assets in Macau. Significantly, there was not an increase in tax proposed above the current 40% rate and no restrictions on dividends to shareholders. Melco Resorts & Entertainment

and Las Vegas Sands

both posted double-digit gains after the news hit, while pure plays Wynn Macau

, Sands China

, MGM China

were all up more than 20%.