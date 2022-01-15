GlaxoSmithKline rejected $68B bid from Unilever for its consumer healthcare business
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) said it rejected three non-binding offers from Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) for its consumer healthcare business, including its latest bid of 50B pounds ("$68B") in cash and stock.
- The December 20 bid was comprised of 41.7B pounds in cash and 8.3B pounds in Unilever shares. The consumer healthcare business is a joint venture between GSK and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), with GSK holding a majority controlling interest of 68% and Pfizer 32%.
- "GSK rejected all three proposals made on the basis that they fundamentally undervalued the Consumer Healthcare business and its future prospects," according to a GSK statement.
- The announcement comes after GSK originally said in February that it planned to separate its consumer healthcare business into a standalone company.
- Bloomberg reported in October that private equity firms were said to be on the hunt for the consumer unit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), valuing it at 40 billion pounds or more in what could be the biggest buyout deal of all time.