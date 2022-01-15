Dog-walking co. Wag is said in talks to go public through CHW Acquisition
- Dog-walking firm Wag Labs Inc. is said in discussions to go public through a deal with CHW Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CHWA).
- The transaction is expected to value the company at an enterprise value of $350M, according to a Bloomberg report. The SPAC is talks to raise funding through a PIPE deal.
- Dog-walking/pet sitting competitor competitor Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) went public through a SPAC deal in August. Rover shares have dropped 37% since going public and its market cap is $1.2B.
- In December 2019 SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) was reportedly selling its stake in the dog-walking startup back to Wag and giving up its two board seats. The price was said to come in below the $650M valuation Wag had after SoftBank's first investment two years prior.
- Recall in late August, CHW Acquisition prices upsized 11M units IPO.