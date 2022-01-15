Dog-walking co. Wag is said in talks to go public through CHW Acquisition

dog walking with a corgi in winter snow

fotografixx/E+ via Getty Images

  • Dog-walking firm Wag Labs Inc. is said in discussions to go public through a deal with CHW Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CHWA).
  • The transaction is expected to value the company at an enterprise value of $350M, according to a Bloomberg report. The SPAC is talks to raise funding through a PIPE deal.
  • Dog-walking/pet sitting competitor competitor Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) went public through a SPAC deal in August. Rover shares have dropped 37% since going public and its market cap is $1.2B.
  • In December 2019 SoftBank Vision Fund (OTCPK:SFTBY) was reportedly selling its stake in the dog-walking startup back to Wag and giving up its two board seats. The price was said to come in below the $650M valuation Wag had after SoftBank's first investment two years prior.
  • Recall in late August, CHW Acquisition prices upsized 11M units IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.