Esports startup RekTGlobal is said in talks to go public through Baron Davis-backed SPAC
Jan. 15, 2022 5:31 PM ETBull Horn Holdings Corp. (BHSE), BHSEW, BHSEUEBETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Esports startup RekTGlobal is said in discussions to go public through SPAC Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE).
- Bull Horn, which is backed by former NBA player Baron Davis, is talking about raising funding through a PIPE transaction that may value the combined company at more than $400M, according to a Bloomberg report.
- SPAC Bull Horn completed a $75M initial public offering in November 2020 and said it was targeting an acquisition of leading sports, entertainment and brand companies. RekTGlobal reportedly raised $35M in financing round from investment firm Summit Partners in October 2020.
- Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET), which operates an online esports betting site, went public in mid April . EBET has gained 137% since its IPO.