Alteryx, AvidXchange, On24, UserTesting may be M&A targets this year- analyst

Jan. 16, 2022 9:00 AM ETUserTesting, Inc. (USER), AVDX, ONTF, AYXZI, XMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Small-cap cloud stocks that were battered last year may be M&A targets in 2022 as public software deals may start to increase, according to Piper Sandler.
  • Four small cap clouds stocks that may become targets include Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), AvidXchange Holdings Inx. (NASDAQ:AVDX), On24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) and UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER), Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin wrote in a note this week.
  • Bracelin highlights that since 2010 there were more than 50 public software deals valued at more than $350B, though 69% of the companies involved in the transactions were purchase by private equity firms, representing a "material pause" by strategic acquirers. In addition, small-cap cloud software names have plunged 28% since Nov. 1.
  • "Given the current valuation inversion between small-cap publics and privates with 22 cloud software stocks now valued below 7x NTM EV/S, we argue that M&A could pick up meaningfully in 2022," Bracelin wrote.
  • Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) may be a potential buyer for UserTesting (USER), moving from being partner to a strategic buyer, according to the report. USER has an overweight rating, $15 price target at Piper Sandler.
  • On24 (ONTF) could be a possible acquisition candidate for ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) as enterprise webinar usage data could complement ZoomInfo (ZI) data set, according to the note. On24 has an overweight rating and $25 PT at Piper Sandler.
  • Private equity could look to acquire Alteryx (AYX) and "accelerate cloud transition." Alteryx is rated overweight with a $85 PT at Piper Sandler.
  • Also see, Alteryx earlier this month announced a $400M Trifacta acquisition.
  • Also check out SA's video interview with On24 CEO Sharat Sharan from late November.
  • Recall earlier this month, Wells Fargo sees three big themes driving software in 2022 and from last month CrowdStrike, Informatica, Salesforce among top software picks for 2022.
