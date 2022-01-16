Alteryx, AvidXchange, On24, UserTesting may be M&A targets this year- analyst
Jan. 16, 2022 9:00 AM ETUserTesting, Inc. (USER), AVDX, ONTF, AYXZI, XMBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Small-cap cloud stocks that were battered last year may be M&A targets in 2022 as public software deals may start to increase, according to Piper Sandler.
- Four small cap clouds stocks that may become targets include Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), AvidXchange Holdings Inx. (NASDAQ:AVDX), On24 Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) and UserTesting Inc. (NYSE:USER), Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin wrote in a note this week.
- Bracelin highlights that since 2010 there were more than 50 public software deals valued at more than $350B, though 69% of the companies involved in the transactions were purchase by private equity firms, representing a "material pause" by strategic acquirers. In addition, small-cap cloud software names have plunged 28% since Nov. 1.
- "Given the current valuation inversion between small-cap publics and privates with 22 cloud software stocks now valued below 7x NTM EV/S, we argue that M&A could pick up meaningfully in 2022," Bracelin wrote.
- Qualtrics (NASDAQ:XM) may be a potential buyer for UserTesting (USER), moving from being partner to a strategic buyer, according to the report. USER has an overweight rating, $15 price target at Piper Sandler.
- On24 (ONTF) could be a possible acquisition candidate for ZoomInfo (NASDAQ:ZI) as enterprise webinar usage data could complement ZoomInfo (ZI) data set, according to the note. On24 has an overweight rating and $25 PT at Piper Sandler.
- Private equity could look to acquire Alteryx (AYX) and "accelerate cloud transition." Alteryx is rated overweight with a $85 PT at Piper Sandler.
- Also see, Alteryx earlier this month announced a $400M Trifacta acquisition.
