Gaming again takes TV share from broadcast in Nielsen's Gauge

  • December meant a second month of holiday videogaming season - and that meant broadcast television gave up just a little more TV share to gaming as a category.
  • Broadcast TV shed another point to fall to 26.1% of TV usage in December, according to "The Gauge" from Nielsen, its monthly macro look at TV delivery platforms.
  • That puts its a little further behind streaming, which two months ago was tied with broadcast but now sits nearly two points higher at 27.7% share of TV use. And the extra time is still accruing to gaming, part of an "Other" use category that expanded to 8.9% in December from 7% in November. ("Other" includes activities like watching video discs along with gaming.)
  • Meanwhile, cable share is holding mostly steady, at 37.3% in December:Gaming takes TV share from Broadcast
  • Streaming was a "clear outlier" during Christmas week, Nielsen noted, with Americans watching a total 183 billion minutes through over-the-top platforms - well over the 178 billion minutes watched during Thanksgiving the month before. And streaming took a 33% share of total TV viewing during Christmas week as well, more than during the rest of the month.
  • Of that 27.7% share taken by streamers in December, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continues to lead all individual providers with 6.4% share, though rivals are slowly chipping away at that number. Behind it was YouTube/YouTube TV (GOOG, GOOGL) at 5.8% share; Hulu and Hulu Live (DIS, CMCSA) at 3.0% share; Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) at 2.1% share; and Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) at 1.6%.
  • "Other streaming" (including linear streamers like Spectrum (NASDAQ:CHTR), DirecTV and Sling TV (NASDAQ:DISH)) held relatively flat at a combined 8.8% share.
  • Pay TV distributors: Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), DirecTV/U-verse (T), Dish Network (DISH), Verizon FiOS (NYSE:VZ), Optimum/Suddenlink (NYSE:ATUS), Atlantic Broadband (OTCPK:CGEAF), Sparklight (NYSE:CABO).
  • Relevant local broadcast tickers: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP). National broadcasters: ABC (DIS), NBC (CMCSA), CBS (VIAC, VIACA), Fox (FOX, FOXA). And some ad-tech names tied to connected TV: The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM), Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.