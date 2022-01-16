Truist Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2022 11:45 AM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.6B (-1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TFC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.