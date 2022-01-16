Charles Schwab Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2022 11:47 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.77B (+14.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.