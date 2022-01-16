Bank of New York Mellon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2022 11:49 AM ETThe Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.