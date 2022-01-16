Silvergate Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2022 11:50 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.4M (+99.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.