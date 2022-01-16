Signature Bank Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 16, 2022 11:50 AM ETSignature Bank (SBNY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.96 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.48M (+31.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.