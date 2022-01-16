Unilever to weigh raising offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer division

Jan. 16, 2022 6:36 PM ETUnilever PLC (UL), GSKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Unilever building

Poulssen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) has negotiated with banks about securing additional financing for a sweetened offer for the consumer unit of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • To finance the acquisition, Unilever (UL) could eventually sell certain non-core assets in the GSK portfolio to buyers such as private equity firms, according to the Bloomberg report.
  • Unilever (UL) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) were not immediately available for comments, Reuters said.
  • Just yesterday, the U.K. pharma giant said it turned down a cash and stock offer worth £50B ($68B) from Unilever (UL) for the division. The British consumer goods giants had made three bids for the GSK unit, with the latest on Dec. 20.
  • Previously, the consumer unit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) drew buy-out interest from private equity firms valuing it up to $54B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.