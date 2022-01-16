Unilever to weigh raising offer for GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer division
Jan. 16, 2022 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)
- Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) has negotiated with banks about securing additional financing for a sweetened offer for the consumer unit of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- To finance the acquisition, Unilever (UL) could eventually sell certain non-core assets in the GSK portfolio to buyers such as private equity firms, according to the Bloomberg report.
- Unilever (UL) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) were not immediately available for comments, Reuters said.
- Just yesterday, the U.K. pharma giant said it turned down a cash and stock offer worth £50B ($68B) from Unilever (UL) for the division. The British consumer goods giants had made three bids for the GSK unit, with the latest on Dec. 20.
- Previously, the consumer unit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) drew buy-out interest from private equity firms valuing it up to $54B.