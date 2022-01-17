Eastman plans $1B plastics recycling facility in France - Bloomberg
Jan. 16, 2022 7:03 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) plans to spend as much as $1B to build the world's biggest molecular plastics recycling facility in France, hoping to begin operations in 2025, Bloomberg reports.
- The facility will process up to 160K tons/year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that currently is incinerated, according to the report.
- The plant reportedly will use molecular recycling, where waste is broken down into their building blocks and rebuilt into new forms.
- Last month, Bank of America picked Eastman Chemical as a stock to own in 2022; on Friday, shares posted their highest close since June.