Eastman plans $1B plastics recycling facility in France - Bloomberg

Jan. 16, 2022 7:03 PM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) plans to spend as much as $1B to build the world's biggest molecular plastics recycling facility in France, hoping to begin operations in 2025, Bloomberg reports.
  • The facility will process up to 160K tons/year of hard-to-recycle plastic waste that currently is incinerated, according to the report.
  • The plant reportedly will use molecular recycling, where waste is broken down into their building blocks and rebuilt into new forms.
  • Last month, Bank of America picked Eastman Chemical as a stock to own in 2022; on Friday, shares posted their highest close since June.
