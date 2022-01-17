China cuts key interest rates for first time since April 2020
- China's People’s Bank of China cut key interest rates for the first time since the peak of the pandemic in 2020 responding to the property-market crisis and slowing economy.
- The People’s Bank of China cut the rate on its one-year policy loans by 10 bps to 2.85%. The bank also slashed the rate on the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10bps to 2.1%.
- The central bank made the move while offering 700 billion yuan ($110 billion) via the medium-term lending facility, exceeding the 500 billion yuan coming due. It added 100 billion yuan with seven-day reverse repos.
- Aiming to reduce key interest rates, PBOC commented in December: "The PBOC will effectively shoulder the responsibility of stabilising the macro economy and proactively roll out monetary and financial policies that are conducive to economic stability."
- China's easing runs counter to the direction of the U.S. which expects quicker rate hikes amid rising inflation.
- Earlier in December, China had cut key loan rate for first time since April 2010.
- In another news, China's economy grew 8.1% Y/Y in 2021.