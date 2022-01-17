Pfizer in pact with Novasep for production of COVID-19 pill in France
Jan. 17, 2022 7:26 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novasep announced an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to help the global production of the COVID-19 pill, paxlovid, developed by the U.S. pharma giant.
- As part of the letter of intent signed between the two parties, Lyon-based Novasep will manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of paxlovid. The technical transfer, on-site development, and equipment installation will begin immediately.
- Novasep will add its Mourenx manufacturing site in France to the paxlovid global supply chain as early as Q3 2022. Additional sites are expected to join the production in 2023.
- "Novasep will produce API for use in our manufacturing network, expected to contribute to the overall (global) effort to produce 120 million courses of treatment in 2022," Reuters reported quoting Pfizer (PFE). The deal is part of its plan to invest €520M ($594M) in France over the next five years.
- Paxlovid, which was cleared by the FDA in December, has demonstrated an 89% reduction of the risk of hospitalization or death compared to placebo in at-risk adults with COVID-19.