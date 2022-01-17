Goldman's chief commodity strategist sits down to discuss mega trends

  • Over the weekend, Goldman's commodity chief Jeff Currie sat down with podcast host Grant Williams to discuss a number of key themes likely to effect commodity prices in the coming decades.
  • Following a decade of government and central bank stimulus focused on high-income earners (quantitative easing), stimulus has shifted to support low income earners (direct payments, furlough benefits, rising minimum wage, low unemployment); as stimulus supports a broader sub-set of the population, it will create volumetric demand growth for commodities and a commodity bull market that will drive inflationary pressure, in Jeff's view.
  • In Currie's view, following the 2008 mortgage crisis, credit was pulled from lower and middle income consumers and wages and unemployment were slow to rebound, leading to weak 'old economy' demand; this led to low returns in the commodity sectors, leading to underinvestment; in March 2020 the cycle flipped, demand for old economy goods boomed, the sector was caught short capital and labor, wages rose, the old economy hired, and the cycle became self-reinforcing, creating the foundation for a bull market in commodities.
  • In a look back at 2021 calls, the Strategist noted a strange juxtaposition in capital flows across the commodity space - as oil prices hit $85/b while inflation hit 7%, the little capital that was invested in the sector packed up and left -- in his view, the last commodity super-cycle started in 2003, with capital entering the sector in 2005, and similarly Jeff thinks it will take time for generalist investors to come back to the space.
  • Jeff highlights the current energy shortages, saying "there's an energy shortage everywhere in the world excluding east-of-Rockies in the US," as Mr. Currie thinks weather is the only thing standing between the status quo and a humanitarian crisis in Europe - in addition to risk of a humanitarian crisis, Mr. Currie's clients joke that the European economy is now dependent on whether or not the wind blows, a difficult position for any business leader or politician to sustain.
  • Jeff indicates that the current energy transition is the first in human history where civilization is attempting to transition from a lower-waste, lower-density fuel (oil and gas) to a higher-waste, higher-density fuel (wind and solar); conversely, he notes that nuclear is the lowest-waste, highest-density fuel known to man, and that sustained high energy costs will drive popular opinion to shift in favor of nuclear -- Jeff expects the European taxonomy to include nuclear as sustainable, and thinks this will drive a wave of ESG capital into the sector.
  • Jeff thinks it is more likely that China will join Europe in a global effort to reduce carbon - the Goldman strategist says American's will never pass a carbon tax or cap-and-trade program aimed at solving a global problem at the expense of American tax payers; Jeff goes on to say that a direct carbon tax would keep funds domestically, while the status quo ESG investment trend reduces capital investment in energy-intensive industries, driving up prices and sending consumer dollars (an "ESG tax") to places like Saudi Arabia and Russia.
  • To make tangible progress on the energy transition or climate change, Jeff thinks we need to master either energy storage (batteries) or carbon capture; Jeff notes the scale of resources poured into the battery problem over the last decade, and the comparably few resources flowing into carbon capture and storage -- importantly, Jeff indicates "if somebody come up with a carbon capture technology that worked, every one of these investments in EVs and conservation is done."
  • Copper is the new oil in Jeff's view, as it's conductive characteristics are necessary in almost every major facet of the energy transition.
  • To close, Jeff comments that the world is attempting to run two parallel systems - we are running the old carbon-based economy, while trying to build a new low-carbon economy, and we are running both sub-optimally for now - the world needs to kick up investment in both at the same time, and in this decade we need additional capex of ~$16t, equivalent to China's 2000s total capex ("we need an extra China"); Jeff finishes in saying "energy transition will be the most expensive endeavor humans have ever embarked on" a view that meshes well with his call for commodity outperformance in the year ahead.
